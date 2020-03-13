Gov. Beshear shares more details about confirmed coronavirus cases in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference Friday morning to update the state's coronavirus cases.

Beshear said 118 people in Kentucky were tested for the virus. There were 107 negative tests.

That brings the total cases of the virus to 11 in the state.

There are three cases in Fayette County, six cases in Harrison County and two cases in Jefferson County.

We are learning more about those suffering from the virus.

In Fayette County, the new case is a 31-year-old woman.

In Harrison County, the new case is a 51-year-old man.

Beshear pointed out labs that test for coronavirus increased from one to three.

The governor wants the state to get to the point where everyone can get tested, but for right now, only the most vulnerable should be tested.

"We'll be OK. We are going to beat the coronavirus," Beshear said.

In the news conference, Beshear said the legislative session will be impacted. He is fine with the session ending early if a budget passes.

He is recommending all municipals to hold teleconferences so they can abide by the open meetings law.

Beshear said we must act with compassion and we are all this in together.

"Don't panic, work together," Beshear said.

For more information on coronavirus, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

Beshear plans to hold another news conference at 5 p.m.

