Gov. Beshear unveils plan to reopen some businesses in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear unveiled his plan for the first phase of reopening some businesses in Kentucky.

The first phase begins on May 11, with manufacturing, construction, vehicle or vessel dealerships, professional services (50 percent), horse racing (no fans) and dog grooming/boarding businesses.

That phase continues to May 20, which allows retail businesses to reopen. Houses of worship may also resume in-person services on that same day, though they will have to limit capacity.

The first phase concludes on May 25 by allowing 10-person social gatherings, barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services to reopen.

The governor said all aspects of the first phase "are subject to pause."

Restaurants, daycares, public pools and summer camps are not included in that phase.

It is not clear when the second phase will begin, nor what will be included in that phase. The governor did state that he is working to see if daycares will open up sometime in June.