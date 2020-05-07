Gov. Beshear unveils Phase 2 of reopening Kentucky, including childcare services

Governor Andy Beshear presented the second phase of his plan to reopen Kentucky's economy during the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

Phase 2 begins on May 22 with restaurants opening at one-third capacity. Outdoor seating is not limited, provided patrons can stay properly distanced.

That does not include bars, which the governor says he hopes to reopen in July with limited groups of 50 people.

The second phase continues on June 1, with movie theaters and fitness centers.

Starting June 11, public and private campgrounds may reopen.

On June 15, childcare services may continue. Youth sports may also resume, provided they are "low-touch" and outdoors.

Kentucky is currently in Phase 1 of reopening. You can read more on those businesses by clicking here.

All phases are subject to change.