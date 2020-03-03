Gov. Beshear touts guaranteed coverage for preexisting conditions

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is trying to jump-start a stalled health care bill.

House Bill 21 would prevent health insurers from denying coverage due to preexisting medical conditions. The bill's supporters said Tuesday there's a growing sense of urgency to pass the legislation.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to decide a lawsuit that threatens the Obama-era federal health care law guaranteeing health coverage for people with preexisting conditions.

Supporters say the state needs a backup law to maintain coverage in case the Affordable Care Act is struck down.

Beshear says about 1.8 million Kentuckians have preexisting conditions.

“I believe health care is a basic human right and that denying coverage based on preexisting conditions is wrong,” Gov. Beshear said. “I am fighting with Rep. Minter because I understand the anxiety facing our families – three out of four of my family members have a preexisting condition. It is time for Kentucky to act with urgency and make sure all our families will be able to see a doctor and get treatment when they need it most.”