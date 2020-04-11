Gov. Beshear announces 185 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Pulaski County

Update 5:35 p.m.

In his briefing, Gov. Beshear announced 185 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Kentucky.

In the WYMT coverage area, three new cases were announced in Laurel, Pike and Whitley Counties. Two new cases were reported in Rockcastle and Jackson Counties. One new case was announced in Knott and Pulaski.

Keep in mind, some of these cases could have been previously reported by local health department officials.

It is not clear at this time if the two new cases in Jackson County were out of Jackson Manor, the nursing facility that had an outbreak.

During his news conference, the governor addressed the issue of outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

"This is where the coronavirus causes the most damage," said Governor Beshear.

Governor Beshear also announced four new deaths, one death in Pulaski County. He said it was a 79-year-old woman.

Original Story

Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.