Attorney General Daniel Cameron pledges to help combat child abuse

In an effort to prevent human trafficking, Gov. Andy Beshear invited state leaders, advocates and survivors to the Capitol rotunda Tuesday to recognize Human Trafficking Awareness month.

“In Kentucky, everyone should be safe and our communities should be free of the hideous crime of human trafficking,” said Gov. Beshear. “As attorney general, I was honored to work with so many passionate advocates and survivors to help fight trafficking – and as governor, I commit to do the same. We will not stop until we end trafficking and we must all work together to do so.”

In addition, Attorney General Daniel Cameron pledged to use his office to combat child abuse. Cameron met with the group Kentucky Youth Advocates to discuss better coordination.

Federal statistics show that Kentucky ranks first in the nation for child abuse.

“Our office is committed to being a voice for the voiceless by doing all we can to prevent and end human trafficking. We cannot allow one person to be lost to the scourge of human trafficking, and I will fight every day to ensure that victims are given a voice and that those who choose to engage in this evil are prosecuted,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “Our Office of Child Abuse & Human Trafficking Prevention and Prosecution is committed to partnering with our law enforcement community and victims advocacy groups across the state to ensure they have the resources they need to fight this cruel atrocity.”

In honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Gov. Beshear signed a proclamation during the event Tuesday.

Gov. Beshear also reminds Kentuckians of the legal duty to report suspicions of children involved in the commercial sex trade to the Department for Community Based Services at 1-877-KYSAFE1 and to local law enforcement. Other concerns about possible trafficking activities should be reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.