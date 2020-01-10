Gov. Andy Beshear restores Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board

Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday that he is restoring a state board in an effort to strengthen workplace and worker safety.

The Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board is comprised of 12 members.

Former Governor Matt Bevin abolished the board in July 2018 via executive order.

“Every Kentuckian should be safe at their place of employment,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We have worked with industry leaders to reestablish the board and ensure we have professionals from across the Commonwealth who are committed to helping strengthen our workplace safety standards.”

You can read Beshear's executive order reestablishing the board below: