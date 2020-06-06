Gov. Beshear reports 319 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 4 new deaths

Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a news conference on Saturday, but did release new COVID-19 numbers.

319 newly confirmed cases were reported, along with four deaths. 11,287 total cases have now been reported, and 470 Kentuckians have now lost their life to the virus.

Gov. Beshear said 65% of the new confirmed cases were from Jefferson County. There were 6,640 new tests on Saturday.

“The virus is still out there. I know we’re tired. I know we all just want to have a normal summer,” said Gov. Beshear. “But we’ve already saved so many lives as Team Kentucky and we can’t let up now.”

At least 3,344 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

WYMT independently confirms all of coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.