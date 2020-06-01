Gov. Beshear releases video response on ongoing protests in Louisville

Governor Andy Beshear posted a video response to the ongoing protests and demonstrations in Louisville and across the state to his Facebook page on Sunday.

In it, he again asked those who are attending keep things peaceful and nonviolent.

"Breonna Taylor's family has been clear. They want to be heard, they want the truth, they want justice. What they don't want is more violence," Gov. Beshear said.

The protests turned violent in Louisville Friday night, prompting Beshear to call in the National Guard on Saturday.

You can watch the entire video here:

