Gov. Beshear releases state records connected to Braidy Industries

Before former Governor Matt Bevin left office, a judge ordered his administration to release records about Braidy Industries, which is partly owned by the state and plans to build an aluminum mill in Kentucky.

Friday Governor Andy Beshear released state documents related to Kentucky's investment into the business.

The documents include a letter of intent regarding the state's $15 million investment, stock purchase agreement, voting agreement and investors' rights agreement.

“In releasing these documents, we are showing Kentuckians that we are committed to transparency and open government,” said Gov. Beshear.

“Braidy Industries believes in transparency as well as in the privacy of its shareholders,” said CEO and Chairman of Braidy Industries Craig Bouchard. “The state asked for the release of these documents and we were happy to support this request. The Commonwealth Seed Fund is a valued shareholder. Braidy strongly supports the governor, the bi-partisan leadership of the state of Kentucky, and all of its agencies.”

