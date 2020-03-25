Gov. Beshear lists which businesses can stay open under executive order

During Tuesday's daily news conference, Governor Andy Beshear announced that all non-life-sustaining businesses must close by 8 p.m. Thursday.

The executive order was issued Wednesday morning. It includes a detailed list of which businesses are considered "life-sustaining".

Those businesses include federal and state infrastructure, life-sustaining retail, food, agriculture, charitable and social services, media, gas stations and mail services.

Click here to see the complete list of businesses that will stay open.

If you have questions about situations where you are concerned people or businesses are not following state guidelines/orders, you can call the following hotline: 1-833-597-2337. Labor Cabinet staff will monitor the hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will respond to messages left after hours.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.

