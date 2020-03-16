Gov. Beshear orders daycares to close by end of Friday

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear said in a news conference that all daycares have to close at the end of the day on Friday. This could be difficult for families that are still working.

Children’s Montessori in Hazard cares for nearly 85 kids, some with parents in the medical field that have to keep working. On Monday, the owner of the daycare said only about half of their usual kids showed up.

“I have stopped all therapists from coming inside the building. I would recommend that all directors of childcare centers go ahead and stop all the incoming people. I worry about my infants, so my infants are in a place to themselves, but I also stopped siblings from going into that room,” said Amy Terry, who owns Children’s Montessori in Hazard.

Terry said their facility would follow the governor's order.

“I have an emergency plan, where we have an emergency contact list, to go down the list and go ahead and call the parents and let them know what is going on,” explained Terry, in case a kid is sick before then.

The Montessori has stocked up on food and supplies to keep running as long as they may need to.

“When you're a business owner and you take this on, I think you take on the initiative to serve the community, and that’s what I’m going to do,” said Terry.

