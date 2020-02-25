Gov. Beshear pushes for more social workers in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear renewed his push for more social workers in Kentucky Tuesday.

Sister station WKYT reports it was standing room only in the crowd at that gatered at the capitol.

The governor was joined by college students who are wanting careers in social work.

Beshear proposed in his budget the hiring of 350 new social workers.

The legislative session is a little more than halfway over and a budget still looms as one of the biggest issues yet to be decided.

College students explained that they are enthusiastic about more opportunities in their field.

"Hiring social workers is important who are not quite able to get it for themselves. To be able to support those and get help for those in need," said a student.

Beshear spoke about the addition of social workers last week too.

He says sometimes workers end up with 80 cases at a time while the national recommended average is only 15 to 18.

He says the investment in new positions allows the state to reduce caseloads per worker.

