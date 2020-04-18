Gov. Beshear outlines benchmarks needed to re-open the state's economy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT)- On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced benchmarks needed to be met before Kentucky's economy can re-open while keeping Kentuckians safe from the novel coronavirus.
The benchmarks reflect federal guidance announced Thursday by the White House.
The following benchmarks will determine the phases of re-opening parts of the economy.
-14 days where cases are decreasing
-Increased testing capacity and contact tracing
-Personal protective equipment (PPE) availability
-Ability to protect at-risk populations
-Ability to social distance and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on large gatherings
-Preparedness for possible future spike
-Status of vaccine and treatment
