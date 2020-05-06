Gov. Beshear introduces amended travel restrictions

Governor Andy Beshear introduced an amended executive order regarding travel guidelines Wednesday.

The new order comes after a federal judge declared the previous restrictions unconstitutional.

The governor said the new order was adjusted to directly mimic Ohio's restrictions, which was suggested by that judge.

Ohio's current order allows people to travel into and out of the state, including travel that begins and ends in another state.

However, people entering Ohio with the intent to stay must quarantine for 14 days, unless they are providing critical services.

That quarantine order does not include people who "as a part of their normal life" live in one state and work in another state.

People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms may not enter the state unless they are traveling to receive medical care.

It is not clear if these guidelines will be actively enforced.

Governor Beshear said people who were temporarily staying out-of-state before the pandemic, such as Kentuckians living in Florida during the winter months, are permitted to return to the state.