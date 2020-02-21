Gov. Beshear hopes medical marijuana bill will help people with chronic pain

Governor Andy Beshear is hopeful state senators will legalize medical marijuana in the commonwealth.

Governor Andy Beshear // Facebook

Beshear spoke about the historic vote Friday in Louisville. He said he supports the measure, specifically for folks suffering from chronic pain.

The bill passed the full House Thursday, which is the furthest any medical marijuana bill has ever made it in Kentucky. Now it heads to the Senate.

The governor said his office is already thinking about what the rollout of medical marijuana would look like in Kentucky, given the history of the drug epidemic in the state.

"For me, that would be a system that has controls to where it is only prescribed as medication, where we know that what's being used is safe and well regulated," Beshear said.

If the bill becomes law, Kentucky would be the 34th state to legalize medical marijuana.