Gov. Beshear gives Thursday's COVID-19 update

Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Thursday COVID-19 update.

Beshear announced 127 new cases and six new deaths.

It brings the total confirmed cases to 9,077 Kentuckians.

The death total now stands at 400.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.