Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Southeastern Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Friday after multiple counties in Southeastern Kentucky experienced flooding the day before.

“By declaring a state of emergency, I am enabling the mobilization of state resources to be utilized in support of cities and counties in need,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and communities that have been impacted.”

Bell, Clay Harlan, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Whitley Counties declared states of emergency on Thursday.

Whitesburg, Jenkins and Hyden declared states of emergency as well.

“Kentucky Emergency Management officials, along with local emergency management personnel, will be conducting damage assessments in the declared counties beginning Saturday, Feb. 8, through next week, as water recedes,” stated Michael Dossett, director of KYEM. “In addition, please be aware of emergency responders who will be active during the following week.”

You can report weather-related damage to your local emergency management office.