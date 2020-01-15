Gov. Andy Beshear declares January Hunger-Free Month

Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear declared January a Hunger-Free Month in the Commonwealth.

According to sister station WKYT, 22 charitable organizations all visited the Rotunda to find ways to keep food in homes across the Commonwealth.

With programs like Kroger's mobile market, they can get into 30 neighborhoods a week.

Food is easily accessible to those who may otherwise not have access.

It is possibly one of the most successful programs the state has seen, Farm to Food Bank.

“First of all, it puts Kentucky Proud fresh food into the hands of school children and those less fortunate. Secondly, it gives our farmers an opportunity to market and creates a market as well. And thirdly, we might develop a consumer one day that wants to go to the grocery store and help support our local farmers,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.

Many of the speakers say with programs like these expanding, hunger in the Commonwealth could decrease significantly.