Gov. Beshear confirms first COVID-19 case in Eastern Kentucky

In Saturday's news conference, Governor Beshear confirmed a coronavirus case out of Breathitt County.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare confirmed in a statement the patient was tested at Hazard ARH.

The statement said this was the first patient in the 13-hospital ARH system to test positive for COVID-19.

"Due to patient confidentiality and the turnaround time for tests to be processed as commercial labs get up and running, we encourage the public and the media outlets that are trying to keep them informed, to please have patience, and respectfully ask that everyone be considerate of these patients’ privacy. We understand these are scary and stressful times, but processing these tests takes time and we have been instructed that all positive confirmations are verified by the state and announced by Governor Beshear’s office.” said Dr. Maria Braman, ARH Chief Medical Officer.

The statement continued, saying the patient was in the area visiting from another sate at the time they were treated at Hazard ARH. The patient is in isolation.

“We are keeping this patient in our prayers and hope for a quick recovery. This is a new and very contagious virus. This will not be the only case of COVID-19 we see in our communities,” Dr. Braman says.

