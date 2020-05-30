Gov. Beshear calls in National Guard following Louisville protests

On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear gave his thoughts on the protests that have taken place in Louisville as a response to the death of Breonna Taylor.

In a video posted to Facebook, he referred to her death as "tragic" and said that while he could "never pretend" to understand the depths of the emotions many were feeling he pledged to listen and "do everything" he can moving forward.

While the protests here in Kentucky have been mostly peaceful, the events in Louisville last night, as well as intelligence he says he has received, led Governor Beshear to call in the Kentucky National Guard.

"We cannot let Breonna's legacy be marred by violence and we can't let our streets turn violent," the governor said. "So today I am taking a step to ensure the safety of everybody by calling up the national guard to help keep peace in Louisville.

Governor Beshear said the move is not meant to silence anyone but rather to keep everyone safe.

You can see the full video below:

