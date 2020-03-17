Gov. Beshear announces safe return of all 16 Kentuckians aboard Grand Princess cruise ship

Governor Beshear announced Tuesday the safe return of all 16 Kentuckians that had been stranded aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship.

The ship, which confirmed two cases in March following a February cruise to Mexico, had been denied a request to dock in San Francisco.

After members of the California National Guard dropped off and retrieved coronavirus tests it was revealed that of the 46 people tested, 21 had tested positive.

The Grand Princess was eventually allowed to dock in Oakland and some citizens were allowed to disembark for medical treatment.

All disembarking passengers were sent to nearby hospitals or military bases in other states for testing.

The 16 Kentuckians are among the more than 2,000 passengers that have been allowed to disembark. The ship's crew remained on-board for quarantine and treatment.