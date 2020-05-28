Gov. Beshear announces more than $5 million in grants; some will go to Eastern Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $5 million in grants to six local governments for water and sewer projects.

“I wish we could physically celebrate these awards together, but as we continue to keep Kentuckians safe from COVID-19, I am glad these projects will improve the quality of life for our families in these areas,” Gov. Beshear said. “Reliable water and sewer are basic human necessities.”

Perry County was awarded a $1,169,986 grant from ARC in conjunction with $604,272 in funding from other sources for the Vicco Wastewater Treatment Plant & Sewer Collection Project.

With the funding, the county will update the existing facility and will add new equipment and sewer lines.

These upgrades will bring the Perry County Water and Sewer District into compliance with Kentucky Pollutant Discharge Elimination System regulations.

To improve sewer lines, the City of Manchester received $126,800 from ARC.

Due to erosion, the Goose Creek sewer line is exposed and at risk of damage, which could cause a major public health hazard.

When completed, this project will provide a safe, reliable sewer to 25 businesses and 150 households.

“We had land wash out, which is a huge environmental hazard that needs to be cleaned up,” Mayor James Ed Garrison said. “It’s a big project for the health of our community and those around us.”

