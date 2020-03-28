WATCH: Gov. Beshear announces 92 new COVID-19 cases, 1 in Floyd County

Governor Beshear held his daily news conference on Saturday at 5 p.m. The governor announced 92 new cases, bringing the total number to 394 in Kentucky.

One of the positive cases comes from Floyd County. Details surrounding the case are limited at this time

Gov. Beshear did not confirm any deaths today

Eric Frielander of Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services talked about health benefits including the ability to sign up for WIC.

You can watch the news conference by clicking on the link below.