Gov. Beshear announces 244 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 2 new deaths

Governor Andy Beshear did not hold an official briefing on Saturday to address COVID-19 in Kentucky. However, he posted a video on his Facebook page giving a quick update on the day's totals.

244 new cases were announced bringing the total number of cases to 7,688. There were two new deaths reported on Saturday, 334 Kentuckians have now lost their lives to the virus.

129,405 people have been tested in the commonwealth as of Saturday.

On Saturday morning, wo new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed out of Pike County t, and Bell County reported it's first case.

