Gov. Beshear announced nearly $6 million in grants in Hazard, Jackson

Monday Gov. Andy Beshear made two stops in Eastern Kentucky, announcing nearly $6 million in funds to Breathitt and Perry Counties.

In Perry County, Gov. Beshear was greeted by Hazard's band and cheerleaders from Perry Central.

Beshear hit on a handful of topics from infrastructure to rural hospitals, he also hit on how he is focused on bringing all coal severance money back to the communities they come from.

"Now there aren't enough of those dollars anymore and every remaining dollar ought to come back to help build these communities up it's just the right thing to do," Gov. Beshear said.

Inside Hazard's City Hall, Beshear announced $3.5 million dollars to renovate the SYKES building and bring roughly another 200 jobs.

"We feel like it's really gonna be what's gonna help us ignite more economic growth," said Glenn Pendergrass, SYKES Director of Operations.

"If we invest in infrastructure, we continue to help lift these communities up, then we will start seeing businesses come back, we'll see a diversification in our economy," Beshear added.

Along the lines of infrastructure, Beshear announced $500,000 for the fiscal court to work on the Route 80 Water Systems Interconnect Project. This will connect the water systems between Knott and Perry Counties and allow for the ability for Perry County to buy water from Knott County when it is needed.

According to officials, this will help nearly 15 businesses and 1,500 households.

Beshear, Rocky Adkins and several others were made a Duke of Hazard.

In Breathitt County, Beshear announced about $2 million for the city of Jackson to update water lines.

The city will replace about 16,700 feet of waterline heading into downtown.

