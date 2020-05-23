Gov. Beshear announces 148 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths as of Saturday

On Saturday, Governor Beshear did not hold an official news briefing but did release updated COVID-19 numbers.

148 new cases were reported, and no new deaths. 8,571 total cases have now been reported. The total number of deaths stayed at 391.

“For only the second time in about a month and a half, we have zero new deaths to report,” said Gov. Beshear.

At least 3,102 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. For additional information including breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.