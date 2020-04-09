LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Thursday's update as multiple cases are confirmed in Southeast Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear is giving Thursday's daily news conference.

As Kentucky's total amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases inches towards 1,500, WYMT independently confirmed multiple cases in Southeastern Kentucky.

Around 3:00 Thursday afternoon, health officials held a news conference in Knott County, announcing their first case at the Appalachian Wireless store in Hindman.

The first case of COVID-19 was announced in Rowan County, home of Morehead State University.

Pulaski County's judge-executive said his county is now up to thirty confirmed cases.

Two more cases were confirmed during a news conference in Pike County.

The Laurel County Health Department confirmed its sixth case.

Jackson County announced its fourth case today. We also learned the three previous cases were at Jackson Manor, a nursing home in Annville.

WYMT confirms all cases and deaths with officials in Southeastern Kentucky before publishing any information.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.

