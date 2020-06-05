Gov. Beshear, AG Cameron call for Jefferson Davis statue to be moved

Governor Andy Beshear is joining a nationwide effort to remove statues that have ties to the Confederacy.

The statue of Jefferson Davis was put in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort in 1936. Davis was from Kentucky and was the president of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

There have been previous attempts to get the statue removed. In 2018, a plaque on the monument that called Davis a hero and a patriot was removed.

Governor Beshear added his voice to the issue during his daily COVID-19 news conference on Thursday, saying the statue is hurtful to many Kentuckians and should be moved.

"I believe the Jefferson Davis statue is a symbol that divides us," Governor Beshear said. "And even if there are those that think it’s a part of history, there should be a better place to put it in historical context."

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has also said he believes the statue should be moved.

