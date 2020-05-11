Gov. Andy Beshear warns Kentuckians of utility scam during COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Andy Beshear is warning Kentuckians of utility scams going around during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Do not send payment to scammers threatening to cut off your electricity or other utilities," said Beshear.

This warning comes after members of Kentucky electric co-ops reported that they received calls from someone claiming to work for the local utility and threatening to disconnect their service without immediate payment.

“The Kentucky Public Service Commission issued an order that halts disconnections for non-payment and fees for late payments. Anyone threatening to cut off your electricity during the COVID-19 emergency is likely a scammer,” said Gov. Beshear.

Friday, Beshear also issued an executive order that extends the protections against disconnection for non-payment and assessment of late fees for entities providing utility services not regulated by the Public Service Commission. This order applies to water, gas, electric and wastewater service.

“No matter who you are or where you are in the commonwealth – you are protected from being disconnected for nonpayment,” Gov. Beshear added.

The temporary pause on disconnections will remain in place until further notice, but this does not mean customers are not obligated to pay their bills.

Kentuckians who suspect they have been contacted by a scammer should call the Consumer Protector Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.