Gov. Andy Beshear seeks better health care for black communities

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced proposals in health care, education and law enforcement training that are aimed at addressing “systemic racism.”

Protests over police treatment of African Americans have gone on for days in Kentucky and around the country.

The governor says we are “living through historic times.”

Beshear said he would work to find health care coverage for all of Kentucky’s African Americans. He said that would likely be accomplished through a combination of Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance sign-ups.

The governor also announced added training for law enforcement and educators on implicit bias.

