Gov. Andy Beshear says March unemployment applicants will get results by end of the week

State officials said they will resolve many of the issues with applying for or receiving unemployment by the end of this week.

Many told WYMT that despite trying to apply, they are still having no luck.

"Never got a response. Sent an email, called the Governor constituent number, never got an answer," said Paula Simonton-Alexander who lost her job as a substituted teacher in Fayette County on March 19th. She has yet to receive unemployment.

"I was caller number 1,022. And that if I wanted to hold, I could. My wait time would be six hours or longer," said Simonton-Alexander.

Simonton-Alexander was afraid to do anything or go anywhere in fear someone was going to call her back. When someone did finally call her back, that person had no answers for her specific situation.

"I have type one diabetes, and it's due to fill my prescription. It's expensive. It's like, I have gone through all my savings," she said.

"Told me this morning that people are in a panic in this state, calls went up to 1 million per day. That at the best I should be prepared for 2 to 3 weeks before anyone calls me back," said Kris Lang who is also trying to get unemployment.

Lang says he worked manufacturing and did get his first payment, but he is running into roadblocks receiving more money.

"It now says I am back under a protest, And I claim in May again. I started the process all over again this morning," said Lang.

Gov. Andy Beshear promised over the weekend that anyone who filed in March will get results by the end of the week.

We have tried numerous times during the past week to get another interview with the Lt. Governor or Workforce Development officials, but have been repeatedly told no one was available.