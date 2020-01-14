Gov. Andy Beshear pledges to hold coal company accountable

Governor Andy Beshear pledged that his state Labor Cabinet will take the miners' employer to court if the company does not comply with his administration's demand for records.

This is in response to the Quest Energy coal miners who blocked a railroad track Monday night due to unpaid wages.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Beshear laid out a number of actions that his administration would take against American Resources Corporation, including Quest Energy.

Beshear also said the Kentucky Labor Cabinet and Energy and Environment Cabinet started a review of every mine in Kentucky to make sure coal companies comply with a state law that requires some companies to post a bond to protect miners' wages in the event of a sudden shutdown.

“I am going to use every single resource of this government to get them paid,” Beshear said. “They do hard, dangerous work, and they shouldn’t have to protest just to get the wages that they are owed.”

