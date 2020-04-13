Gov. Andy Beshear orders flag to half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims

Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to fly at half-staff for one week to honor the more than 100 Kentuckians who have died due to COVID-19.

“I am ordering that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff beginning tomorrow morning and remaining that way until we get through this,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each Kentuckian lost to the coronavirus is someone’s mother or father; someone’s child; someone’s significant other – someone loved by their family and friends. Paying tribute in this fashion is just one more way we, as a commonwealth, can collectively mourn the loss of these members of our community.”

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff starting at sunrise on Tuesday, April 14 and remain that way until sundown on Monday, April 20.

Beshear also encourages people, businesses and organizations in Kentucky to do the same.