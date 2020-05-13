Gov. Andy Beshear makes pitch for more federal virus relief

Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has enough in its unemployment insurance trust fund until summer.

The fund has been hit by an unprecedented demand for benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But the governor said Wednesday that states are looking for more federal assistance to help meet the need for jobless benefits. Beshear made the comments during a Facebook Live interview with the Courier Journal.

The governor also stressed the importance of wearing masks as Kentuckians venture out more as the economy starts reopening.

