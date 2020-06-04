Thursday update: 295 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, eight more deaths

During Thursday's COVID-19 update, Governor Andy Beshear reported 295 new cases of the virus, bringing the state's total to 10,705.

Eight more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 458.

To date, 262,714 tests have been performed statewide. 518 people are still in the hospital, with 67 of those in the ICU.

3,303 have recovered from COVID-19.

WYMT independently confirms all of coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.