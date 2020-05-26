Gov. Andy Beshear condemns rally where he was hung in effigy

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says protesters who hung an effigy of him were trying to use “fear and terror" to force their will on others.

“I owe it to the people of Kentucky to not bow to terror, but keep doing what’s right for our citizens,” the governor said. “Living my faith means I have to face adversity without losing my values.”

The governor on Tuesday referred to the protesters as a mob. He also criticized the politicians and officeholders who he says encouraged these protestors, many of whom condemned the hanging of the effigy after the fact.

“You cannot fan the flames and condemn the fire,” said Gov. Beshear.

He said he won't back down as he condemned the rally that spread to where his children play at the Governor’s Mansion.

“And there, just a windowpane away from where my kids often played, they chanted and heckled,” Gov. Beshear said. “While they were thankfully not there, I want to remind you my kids are 9- and 10-years old.”

The effigy was hung in a tree near the State Capitol on Sunday.

It occurred during what was billed as a protest rally in defense of constitutional rights, including the right to bear arms.