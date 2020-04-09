Gov. Andy Beshear clears Easter Bunny to travel on Sunday

In his news conference Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear made it clear that his travel ban does not include the Easter Bunny.

Hopefully, this eases the minds of children concerned they would not get their Easter basket on Sunday.

The governor still encourages everyone to stay at home and attend a virtual Easter service.

"I want people to know the Easter Bunny is an essential worker and the travel ban does not apply. So, those that have been worried about whether the Easter Bunny’s going to make it for them this year, I can tell you that is most certainly an essential worker," said Governor Beshear.