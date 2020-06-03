Gov. Andy Beshear announces 9-month-old dies from coronavirus, 265 new cases

Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Wednesday's COVID-19 update.

You can watch that live here.



The governor announced 265 new cases and eight new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 10,410 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 450.

The governor reported that a ‪nine-month old girl in Hopkins County is one of the COVID-19 related deaths.‬

3,283 people have recovered from the virus.

258,767 Kentuckians have received tests.

