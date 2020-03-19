Gordmans stores adjusting hours during COVID-19 outbreak

Another department store chain is adjusting its hours to help comply with local and state mandates for social distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Stage Stores, the owner of Gordmans, will now close at 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Officials say some stores will temporarily close until conditions improve. The news release did not state which locations would be affected.

The chain recently converted Peebles and Goody's stores across the mountains to the new branding.

Gordmans has locations in Somerset, London, Hazard, Harlan, Pikeville, Paintsville, South Williamson, Logan, Wise and Vansant.