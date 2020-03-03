Gordmans opens 25 new stores in Kentucky

More than 20 Gordmans stores held their grand opening bash celebrations in Kentucky Tuesday morning. One of those stores is in Perry County.

Gordmans is located in the Black Gold Plaza where Goody's previously was.

"I think this is going to spark other people moving to the area," said Zach Lawrence, the new director of economic development in Hazard and Perry County. "Whether it is a big name brand chain or a little mom and pop shop, we welcome all of that in Hazard and Perry County."

Not only does this store provide more opportunities to shop locally, but it keeps money local too. More importantly, this gives our young people career opportunities.

An example would be Keesha Campbell. She previously was a sales associate in the same building when it was Goody's. Since working for the company in 2014, she has made her way to store manager at the age of 25.

"Here it is 2020, you know with the role that I wanted," said Campbell.

She did not think that goal was achievable. She had already left the company once, but eventually came back.

"Coming from a small town, usually there are not a lot of jobs here but the fact that I was able to stay in my hometown and get the job that I have always wanted, it feels really good," she said.

Campbell manages 22 employees and is in need of at least eight more.

"Oh I have a great team. I have a lot of high schoolers, they work hard," she said.

At each Gordmans grand opening, a check for $1,000 was donated to a local school. Hazard High School was that recipient.

Other store locations include Bardstown, Beaver Dam, Central City, Danville, Glasgow, Harlan, Hazard, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Leitchfield, London, Louisa, Madisonville, Mayfield, Maysville, Morehead, Mount Sterling, Paintsville, Paris, Princeton, Russellville, Shelbyville, Somerset, South Williamson and Winchester.

