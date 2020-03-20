Goodwill to close all stores across Kentucky

Goodwill will close all retail stores to customers and workers beginning Sunday.

The closure will last two weeks.

A release said these measures are being taken due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Employees will be paid their normal salary during the two-week span.

“This situation was unimaginable a month ago, but now public health issues are top priorities for everyone, including our team at Goodwill,” said Amy Luttrell, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky. “For the time being, it has become necessary for everyone at Goodwill to live and work differently.”

Goodwill will continue to accept donations state from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.