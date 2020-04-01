Goodwill cuts remaining employee salaries amid COVID-19 crisis

On Wednesday, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky announced it will furlough approximately 1,000 of its retail employees. The furloughs are a direct result of revenue losses in connection to the temporary closing of its 66 stores due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goodwill will continue to provide these employees with the benefits they currently receive for as long as possible. They expect to bring them back as soon as stores can reopen.

Goodwill is also taking away 20 percent of pay from their administrative and career positions as well as remaining staff taking a pay cut in their salary. This will include the organization's CEO, Amy Luttrell.

“All of our staff are valued members of the Goodwill team who are known to go above and beyond to help fulfill our mission, which makes this an especially difficult time for us,” said Luttrell. “However, without any certainty of when we can expect to generate revenue again, it is necessary that we find ways to reduce expenses.”

Just last month, Goodwill announced that it was temporarily closing its retail and career services centers for two weeks but would still pay all of its 1,700 employees during that time period. Since growing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, they will remain closed for an undisclosed period of time.

Luttrell said this decision is to help stabilize the company.

“Many companies across the country are going out of business and our goal is to come out of this crisis ready to continue as a vital service to the communities and individuals we support."