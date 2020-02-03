Golden Alert issued for missing Jackson County man

A golden alert has been issued for a missing man in Jackson County.

Officials are asking for help finding 71-year-old Elijah Rader who was last seen on Jan. 31.

The county's emergency management director says Rader has "known cognitive disabilities" and is missing from the Annville and Tyner area.

He drives a white H3 Humvee with the license plate number 876-XGT.

If you any any information on where he may be, contact the Jackson County Sheriffs Department or Jackson County 911 at 606-287-9979.

