Golden Alert issued for Jackson County man

Officials in Jackson County issued a Golden Alert Monday morning.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and Jackson County Emergency Management said Gilbert Jones, 66, of Tyner was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near his home.

Officials said Jones is non-verbal and has a history of medical problems.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and jeans.

In the past, Jones has traveled to Clay County by Hwy. 421.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts call 1-606-287-9979.