Golden Alert issued for Whitley County teenager

Officials from Whitley County 911 have issued a Golden Alert for 16-year-old Mckenzie Ledbetter.

She was last seen on Thursday around 11 p.m. off Underwood Road in Rockholds, Kentucky.

Ledbetter is reported to be 5'3" with blue eyes and blonde hair. She has a nose piercing and tattoo of a double heart outline on her wrist.

Officials said she requires depression medication.

If you or someone you know has any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call Whitley County 911 at (606) 549-6017.