'God's light' shines through Cumberland stained-glass ministry

The Willing Hearts ministry in Cumberland uses stained glass artwork to let God's let shine through those that make them.

The ministry started in 2015 when Julie Pitts said God brought her to Cumberland from South Carolina. Within six months of visiting Harlan County on a mission trip, she moved.

"When I first got here, I didn't really have a purpose or a plan. I was just trying to be obedient," Pitts said.

After working at a food pantry for more than 2 years, Julie said God gave her a vision.

"With the statement of 'I gave you a talent. And you need to share it. And share it with everyone,'" said Pitts.

That talent is working with stained glass. Now, she has more than 20 students taking classes.

The classes are $50 apiece unless someone is of low income, unemployed, disabled, or generally in need.

Those pieces are then sold and the money is used to help with gift cards for food or goes directly to pay those students' bills.

"I've made four pieces and I've sold three. And I was just totally amazed that they sold," said student Debbie Letanosky. "The first time, I cried. Because it just really did my heart good to know I could actually make something that would sell."

One of the students came to the studio on a mission trip from Georgia and packed up his things to move above the studio.

Bone was prepared for his purpose, long before he knew what it was. He spent years working with marble, engraving headstones, which is where he learned his craftsmanship.

Each piece of artwork is displayed in their window for anyone passing by to see.

"Because that's when the piece really comes to life, when God's light shines through it," said Pitts.

Thanks to their dedication and obedience, they said God is blessing them tenfold. This upcoming year, they will expand to two adjoining buildings, where they will hold woodwork and ceramic classes.

For more information on classes, contact Julie Pitts at (606) 733-5808.