'God will help us build this back': Farmers lose entire farm, asking for help in building it back

Rich Meadors and his family run Sally Gap Farms off Highway 92 East in Whitley County year-round.

Each winter, they begin growing different types of plants in their greenhouse. However, the flooding from last week is putting that on hold.

"We thought it would get big you know, we've had some floods since we lived up here on the farm. But the floods we've had compared to this is nothing," said Meadors.

The family lost everything on their farm except their animals. Just from what they have seen, they estimate it will cost around $60,000. That money is something on the line as their sole income comes from their farm.

"We're just trying to rebuild with what we've got," said Meadors. "We ain't got the money. I don't know how we're going to build it back, but I know we will. God will help us build this back. He's never failed us yet, so I believe that it will be good."

Just a few days ago, the family did not expect to be able to build but with support already pouring out, they are now starting to clean-up and prepare to build again.

On Saturday, there will be a community clean-up day at the farm for anyone that wants to chip in and help out.

For any questions about how you can make any other contributions, you can contact the Meadors family at the Sally Gap Facebook page.