'God is working': Pike County student meets Trump, discusses 'Right to Pray'

Last year, Emily Chaney went head-to-head with a group in Washington, D.C. to defend her right to pray in school. Last week, that fight took her to D.C., standing shoulder-to-shoulder with President Donald Trump.

Chaney, organizer of the prayer locker at East Ridge High School, said she was crushed when the Pike County Schools District was asked to take down the prayer lockers in its schools. A letter claimed that the lockers appeared to have been designated by members of the school staff, not the students.

When the prayer lockers were taken down across the county, Chaney worked with Elkhorn City Baptist Church and some of the students who organized lockers at other schools to create an alternative.

The group created a "Pray Anyway" campaign, telling Americans United for Separation of Church and State- the group that sent the letter- that students would continue to pray on their own, turning all of their lockers into prayer lockers.

Chaney said she never knew how much attention the "fight for faith" would get.

"You can either sit back and watch or you can pray. And try to stand up and change things," she said.

The story soon sparked the interest of President Trump and Chaney was invited to the White House last week to tell her story with a group of people who all have similar tales.

Chaney said hearing the different people in attendance discuss their own battles put into perspective the role she is playing.

"Everybody has told me that this would change my life forever. And I’ve always felt like God has called me to kind of stand up and you know be a voice for Him, in that people can see Him through me," she said.

Now she hopes other students will be emboldened to take steps of faith as well.

“You should never feel like you need to hide your faith or be ashamed of your faith. You should be proud of your faith, I mean it’s what you believe in," she said.

The group of speakers was part of Trump's "Right to Pray" announcement, during which he said his administration will call for protection of all students' first amendment rights on school campuses.

"It’s amazing. It’s honestly a blessing from God. Like, I can tell God is working in a mighty big way," she said. "They won’t hide and they won’t be afraid to share their story or step up and stand up and say, 'Hey, this isn’t right.'"

Chaney said the support she has received from the community lately has been overwhelming and she hopes to see people taking full advantage of their first amendment rights.

Her mother, Donetta Chaney, said she is proud of the growth her daughter has shown through everything.

"I can just see God working in her and just watching her being obedient to what He wants her to do," she said. "It's just all a mother could ask for."

She said giving up on the mission was never an option for Emily.

"We prayed for a way," she said. "And God heard our prayers and He has just answered them like we never thought He would. I mean, who would have thought she would have ended up at the White House?"

They said they are ready to see what God has planned next.