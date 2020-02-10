'God is still God'; Whitley Co. church says flooding will not destroy their church

Flooding last week in Whitley County caused wide-spread damage, including to Power Pack Ministries in Wolf Creek.

The church lost its pastor, Billy Joe Lowe, less than one year ago.

"And it has caused me to realize God is God, no matter what. Then this comes. The flood comes," said Geneva Lowe. "I'm thinking, 'oh my Lord,' you know."

In the more than 30 years the church has stood in Wolf Creek, high waters have never gotten past a fence across the road. So when the waters crept into Lowe's basement, she knew the church was flooded.

Lowe, who suffers from many health issues herself, was flooded in her home with two family members. After a while, they began running out of food. Then church members kayaked to the home and the church to start repairs.

"If you stood still, you could feel the electric current flowing through the water. Long as you stood still, you could feel it," said Roger Chandler.

Chandler and several others risked their lives salvaging everything they could from the flooded church, where the water stood waist-deep for the 6-foot men.

Since Saturday, they have been working around the clock demolishing everything they can so they can start to rebuild. They stripped carpet, sheetrock, and anything with electricity.

One Whitley County carpenter heard that the church had no insurance and is not only helping, but giving all the sheetrock they need for repairs. The only thing the anonymous carpenter wanted was prayers for his child, who recently had 2 open-heart surgeries. The gift will save the church thousands of dollars.

"I always know that God has taken care of me. He's in the midst of it," said Lowe.

If you would like to see how you can help the church with clean-up, contact members through the Power Pack Ministries Facebook page.